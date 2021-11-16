B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 7,775 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFBS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

SFBS opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.10.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

