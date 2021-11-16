B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $55,774,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $422.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.26 and its 200 day moving average is $395.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

