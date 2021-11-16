AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AZZ were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AZZ by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 161,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AZZ by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 112,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AZZ by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AZZ by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 2,820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

