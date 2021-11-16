Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.33. 15,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 106,342 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

