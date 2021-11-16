Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

AYTU stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Aytu Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 793.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 335,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 244.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

