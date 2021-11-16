Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Issues Earnings Results

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 835.12%.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.81. Ayro has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ayro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Ayro worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

