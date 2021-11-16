Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Announces Earnings Results

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%.

AYLA opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

