Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of AVNW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.09. 986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $358.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 175,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

