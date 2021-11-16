Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 185,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,027. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

