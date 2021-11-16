Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 624.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVASF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.00.

Get Avast alerts:

Shares of AVASF opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.