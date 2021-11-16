Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) PT Set at C$0.65 by Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) received a C$0.65 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XLY. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital upgraded Auxly Cannabis Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

XLY stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.51.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

