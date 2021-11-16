Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $330.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.50.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $354,644,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 29.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.29. 33,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $246.86 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.41 and a 200-day moving average of $297.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

