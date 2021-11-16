Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 670

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 721.40 ($9.43) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 616.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 612.47. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a one year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The stock has a market cap of £6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

