Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,610,310. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $316.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 239.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 114,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

