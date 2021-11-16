ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATIP. Barrington Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. 2,963,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 182,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.