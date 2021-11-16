Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athira Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Athira Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.13) EPS.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08.

ATHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ATHA stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 3.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 101.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 75.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 588,131 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $8,155,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 51.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 414,569 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 396.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 407,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

