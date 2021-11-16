Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $260.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -1.60. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

Get Athersys alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athersys stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.