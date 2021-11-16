Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 1,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,253. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The stock has a market cap of $388.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Atento worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

