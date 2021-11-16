Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C+

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Asure Software by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 755,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Asure Software by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 54,331 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

