Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Sam Barrell Purchases 29,411 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45).
Assura stock opened at GBX 70.40 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Assura Plc has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.13.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.
Assura Company Profile
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
