Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Sam Barrell Purchases 29,411 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45).

Assura stock opened at GBX 70.40 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Assura Plc has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 77 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

