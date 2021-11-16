Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSSF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Assura has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

