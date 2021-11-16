Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 3,040.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASDRF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
