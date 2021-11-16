Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 3,040.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASDRF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.