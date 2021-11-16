Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Hits $797,576.78

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $797,576.78 and $9,786.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,470.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.84 or 0.07027983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.47 or 0.00384443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.51 or 0.00999684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00084961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.61 or 0.00402864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00270284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005139 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005491 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,397,703 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,159 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

