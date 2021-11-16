Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

ARLO stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $629.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arlo Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

