Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to report sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.10 billion. Arko posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.20. 16,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arko by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arko by 1,904.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 910,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arko by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $8,761,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $6,234,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

