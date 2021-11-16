Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARDS. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ARDS opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.12.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $60,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

