Argon (ARGON) Market Cap Tops $4.77 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Argon has a market cap of $4.77 million and $934,976.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00092840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,630.34 or 1.00072440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,230.45 or 0.06982502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,220,071 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

