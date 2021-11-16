Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

RKDA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 428,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

