ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 52,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

