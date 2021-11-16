Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 147.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 115,030 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

ABR opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 33.04. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.07%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

