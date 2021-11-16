AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 89,176 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 89,176 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 4.66. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

