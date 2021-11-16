AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,116 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 574.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 84.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

SSP stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,973 shares of company stock worth $312,075. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.