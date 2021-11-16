AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,977 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,711,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

