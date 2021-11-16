Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,594 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.