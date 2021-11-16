AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in October

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the October 14th total of 577,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 508.8 days.

AOWDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get AO World alerts:

OTCMKTS:AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. AO World has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.