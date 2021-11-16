Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, an increase of 665.4% from the October 14th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATBPF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antibe Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

