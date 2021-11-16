Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANGN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. On average, analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 46.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 44.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 57,347 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 148.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 150,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.