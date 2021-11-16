Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Angi stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 1,085,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

ANGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

