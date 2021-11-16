Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities began coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $38.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $38.44.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

