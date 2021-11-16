Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 607 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

CCI opened at $182.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

