Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 174 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE:U opened at $197.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.65. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of -120.46 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock worth $161,251,239. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

