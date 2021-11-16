Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AON by 35.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $300.44 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $197.86 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

