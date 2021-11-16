Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,808,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 66,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $139.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $112.99 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

