Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $3.72 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.62.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

