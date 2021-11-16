Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

