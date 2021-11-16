Analyzing Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) & Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Sono-Tek 15.26% 11.92% 8.23%

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sono-Tek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 23.69 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -127.85 Sono-Tek $14.83 million 6.33 $1.12 million $0.15 40.27

Sono-Tek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Byrna Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.