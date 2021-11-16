Analyzing Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) & NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reservoir Media and NeoGames’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A NeoGames $49.20 million 17.73 $6.51 million $0.41 96.73

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Reservoir Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A 0.66% 0.24% NeoGames 20.50% 21.04% 11.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reservoir Media and NeoGames, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. NeoGames has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than NeoGames.

Summary

NeoGames beats Reservoir Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

