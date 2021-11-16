Analyzing AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) & Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AXIS Capital and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.93 -$120.42 million $4.53 11.77 Till Capital $160,000.00 95.00 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AXIS Capital.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 8.00% 5.65% 0.99% Till Capital N/A -15.54% -4.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AXIS Capital and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 3 0 0 1.75 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXIS Capital presently has a consensus target price of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.05%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Till Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Till Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

