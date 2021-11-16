Analysts Set Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Price Target at $9.90

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several analysts recently commented on TSVNF shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.90 target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSVNF stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

