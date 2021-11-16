Analysts Set Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Price Target at €128.75

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €128.75 ($151.47).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran stock traded down €0.46 ($0.54) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €120.66 ($141.95). 414,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €111.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.12.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.